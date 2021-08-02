Russia increases military contingent to drills near Afghan border to 1,800 servicemen

YEKATERINBURG, August 2. /TASS/. Russia increased its military contingent to the joint trilateral drills, which will take place between August 5 and 10 in Tajikistan 20 kilometers from the Afghan border, to 1,800 servicemen, the Central Military District press service announced Monday, adding that the amount of involved vehicles will be doubled as well.

"In accordance with the decision of the Central Military District Commander Colonel General Alexander Lapin, the size of the Russian military contingent to the joint military exercises of Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan was increased. The number of involved personnel was increased to 1,800 servicemen; besides, the number of involved military and special vehicles was also doubled - to 420 units," the statement says.

The press service noted that the drills will involve a total of over 2,500 servicemen and about 500 vehicles.

Earlier, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu disclosed that the countries will practice destroying militia groups, air reconnaissance and guard operations.