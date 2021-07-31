Moscow reports 73 daily COVID-19 deaths, lowest number since June 17

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus fatalities in Moscow grew by 73 in the past 24 hours compared to 76 deaths recorded a day earlier. This is the lowest number since June 17, based on data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center on Saturday.

So far, the Russian capital has reported 25,626 COVID-19 deaths (1.7% of the total number of infections).

The number of infected people in the city grew by 3,514 in the past 24 hours, reaching 1,506,126. The relative growth rate stands at 0.23%.

Recoveries grew by 4,159 reaching 1,360,030. According to the crisis center, currently, 120,470 people in Moscow are still undergoing treatment.