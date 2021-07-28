About 0.7-0.8% of those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 get infected, says official

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. About 0.7-0.8% of those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 get infected with the virus, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova stated on Wednesday.

"Among those fully vaccinated, 0.7-0.8% get infected again. <…> Perhaps, this figure will be a little higher or a little lower, but this means that the effectiveness [of vaccination] has been proven among a large number of people," she said during a live feed organized by the Znanie Society to discuss COVID-19 vaccines.

Since the start of the pandemic, about 195.3 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 globally, and over 4.1 mln have died. Russia has documented 6,195,232 cases of COVID-19, 5,547,529 patients have recovered and 156,178 have died.