Coronavirus mutations forced Russia to raise threshold of herd immunity, says official

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia was forced to raise the threshold of necessary herd immunity due to coronavirus mutations, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova stated on Wednesday.

"Right now, we are saying that we need to vaccinate 80%, the threshold is rising, because the virus is forcing us to change the numbers, it is changing," she said on Wednesday during a live feed organized by the Znanie Society to discuss COVID-19 vaccines.

At the start of mass vaccination, the Russian government set the goal of herd immunity at 60%. In early July, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tasked the Russian government with achieving 80% herd immunity. This goal must be achieved by November 1, 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.