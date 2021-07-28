Russia hopes to hold Middle East Quartet meeting during UNGA week - ministry

ROME, July 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin does not rule out that a meeting of the Middle East Quartet can take place in the framework of the high-level week in New York in September, he told TASS on Wednesday that efforts to set up such talks are underway.

"It is a point of principle for us to boost activities of the international Middle East Quartet which we view as integral and the only effective mechanism of accompanying the Middle Eastern settlement from the international community’s side. We propose holding a ministerial Quartet meeting as soon as possible. We believe that we are receiving positive reaction from our partners in the EU and the UN and are engaged in dialogue with US representatives. We believe that the high-level week in New York can become a convenient forum. There are no specific dates yet but these issues are being agreed now," the diplomat said.