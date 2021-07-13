Mass events in some Russian regions trigger more COVID-19 cases - chief sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Some Russian regions saw negative examples when mass events triggered the COVID-19 incidence growth, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova told TASS.

"Unfortunately, there are some negative examples when it was confirmed that holding mass events sparked a growth in incidence. Thus, in the Lipetsk Region the regional authorities made a decision (without taking into account the position of sanitary doctors) to hold a festival in late June that drew more than 10,000 visitors. In a week a 11% rise in incidence was registered and unfortunately, it keeps growing," said Popova, who heads the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

