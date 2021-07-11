Moratorium on recognition of migrants as undesirable extended

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The moratorium on making decisions recognizing the stay of foreign nationals in Russia as undesirable is extended until September 30, press center of the Russian Ministry of Interior told TASS on Sunday.

"The moratorium on making new decisions regarding undesirability of stay in respect of foreign nationals on the Russian territory was introduced again from June 16 to September 30, 2021," the press center said.

The similar norm expired on June 15. It was effective in connection with the published presidential decree on easing requirements in respect to foreign nationals on the back of the coronavirus infection spread.

The moratorium does not apply to deinstitutionalized persons and those violating laws of the Russian state border, the Ministry said. This norm also does not cover foreign nationals creating threat to national security and trenching on public order and public security.