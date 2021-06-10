Moscow to set up 1,500 additional hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, Deputy Mayor says

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The number of hospital beds for coronavirus patients in Moscow will be increased by the end of the week from 12,500 to 14,000, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova told journalists on Wednesday.

"During this entire week, we have been registering an increase in the incidence of the coronavirus infection. In order to provide the necessary medical aid to every Moscow resident, we are expanding the bed capacity of our medical institutions working with the coronavirus infection, to 14,000 beds. To date, we’ve had 12.500 hospital beds engaged in order to fight the coronavirus infection," she said.

The deputy mayor specified that by the end of the week, about 460 additional beds will be set up at temporary hospitals and facilities. "Several wings of the Mukhin and the Spasokukotsky hospitals, which already have the experience of working with the coronavirus patients, will be additionally admitting the patients with the coronavirus infection - about 800 beds. One of the Russian Railways hospitals will also begin admitting the patients with the coronavirus infection," she said.

Earlier, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported that the number of coronavirus infections in Moscow has increased by 4,124 over 24 hours, this is the highest indicator since January 16. In all, 1,209,214 infections have been detected.

Computer tomography centers

Two additional computer tomography centers have been opened on the basis of Moscow’s outpatient clinics due to the worsening coronavirus situation in the capital, Rakova said.

"The outpatient clinics are increasing their capacities of diagnosing the coronavirus infection. Since yesterday, on the basis of two outpatient clinics we created additional CT centers. If necessary, the appropriate CT centers will be opened on the basis of other outpatient clinics," she said.

