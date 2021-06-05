Number coronavirus cases in Russia rises by 9,145 per day

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 9,145 per day to 5,117,274, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.18%.

The number of deaths due to complications associated with coronavirus in Russia increased by 399 per day against 377 a day earlier. In total, 123,436 people have died from complications since the beginning of the pandemic.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at the level of 2.41%, the headquarters said.

The number of patients recovered after coronavirus in Russia rose by 8,565 over day to 4,729,077.

The share of discharged patients, according to the headquarters, is approximately 92.4% of the total number of infected.

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 2,897 per day to 1,195,071.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases, according to the headquarters, was 0.24%. A day earlier, 2,817 cases were identified.

Over the day, 56 deaths due to coronavirus were registered in Moscow, their total number was 20,408, the headquarters said.