Russian, Belarusian special services cooperate well to resist threats - SVR chief

VITEBSK, June 3. /TASS/. Cooperation by Russian and Belarusian special services in resisting the current challenges and threats is at a high level, the chief of Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR, Sergey Naryshkin, said after a joint board meeting of the SVR and the Belarusian state security committee KGB in Vitebsk.

"At the joint meeting we conducted in-depth analysis of the current situation. I should say that we appreciate the level of interaction and trust in relations between our special services," Naryshkin said in reply to a question from TASS.

He said "interaction by our special services is part and parcel of inter-state cooperation, it is particularly important in the current situation, when the issue of protecting our independence and sovereignty is on the agenda.

"It is important to jointly assess the results of our joint work achieved lately and, of course, to plan our further actions and to see how well we cope with the tasks that face our special services and that the presidents of our countries set to us," Naryshkin said.

He stressed that "partnership with the state security committee of Belarus proceeds along a number of tracks, the struggle against international terrorism being one of the customary ones."

Naryshkin said that the SVR and the KGB lately stepped up joint analytical work.

"With vast amounts of information being exchanged we work jointly on individual themes, draft analytical documents and report them to the country’s leadership," Naryshkin said. "There are some other aspects of our work, but as you can understand, I am unable to tell you everything about that," he concluded.