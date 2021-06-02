Joint Commission of Iran, P5 to hold next round of talks next week

VIENNA, June 3. /TASS/. The delegations of the Joint Commission of Iran and P5 (Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France) have ruled to hold consultations on remaining issues in their capitals and to resume the talks next week, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, who leads the Russian delegation at the talks in the Austrian capital, said on Wednesday.

"The Vienna talks on full restoration of JCPOA reached the point when there is an objective need to consult with capitals on the remaining issues which require political decisions. Therefore, the Joint Commission decided to make a break and resume talks at the end of next week," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Iran and five major world powers held a face-to-face meeting of the Joint Commission as part of the fifth round of talks, which started on May 25, on the full reinstatement of the Iran nuclear deal. Initially, the participants had planned to conclude the talks in early June. A future draft agreement on reviving the JCPOA is at an advanced stage, Ulyanov noted.

Representatives of the signatories to the JCPOA carry out separate consultations with the delegation of the United States, which quitted the deal in 2018. There are no direct talks between US and Iranian envoys in Vienna.