Talks on reviving Iran nuclear deal make progress - Russia’s envoy in Vienna

VIENNA, June 3. /TASS/. The Vienna talks seeking to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, known as the Iran nuclear deal) are getting ahead, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, who leads the Russian delegation at the talks in the Austrian capital, said on Wednesday.

The Russian envoy told reporters that "the talks are advancing successfully."

"There is almost total clarity on US sanctions against Iran, which are to be lifted," Ulyanov said. "A list of nuclear-related steps that Iran must take to return to its nuclear commitments [in the nuclear deal] is nearly approved."

According to Ulyanov, the vision of how those measures will be implemented is taking shape.

"Who must do, and when and what must be done," the Russian envoy explained.

Meanwhile, the next meeting of the Joint Commission on the Iran nuclear deal is tentatively scheduled for June 11.