Russia’s COVID-19 spread rate hits record high since October 2020

MOSCOW, May 30. / TASS /. Russia’s COVID-19 spread rate surged to 1.11 on Sunday, a new high since October 15 last year, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

In three out of ten Russian regions with the highest COVID-19 incidence, the spread rate of infection surpassed 1. In the Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod regions, the figure reached 1.02, while in Moscow, it stood at 1.35, which is a record high since October 7.

In the Sverdlovsk Region, the COVID-19 spread rate amounted to 1, whereas in Russia’s second largest city St. Petersburg, the Moscow Region and the Irkutsk Region, it hit 0.99. In the Krasnoyarsk Region, the figure was 0.97, in the Samara Region - 0.96, in the Rostov Region - 0.95.

The coronavirus spread rate indicates the average number of people that one person can infect before isolation. Along with other criteria, this figure is used to determine, whether the regions are ready to lift the restrictive measures introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Currently, the spread rate is applied in terms of the decisions on the resumption of regular international passenger traffic. According to Russia’s sanitary watchdog’s recommendations, the country can open the borders for a particular state if the COVID-19 spread rate there does not exceed 1 within a week.