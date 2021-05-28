Decision on study of AstraZeneca, Sputnik V combination to be made later - Health Ministry

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Russian Healthcare Ministry has refuted information on the impossibility to conduct the clinical trials of the combination of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection and a preparation by British-Swedish AstraZeneca. The decision will be made after the applicant submits the requested documentation, the Healthcare Ministry’s press service told journalists on Friday.

Earlier, the Farmatsevticheskiy Vestnik (Annals of Pharmaceutics) newspaper, citing the Russian Healthcare Ministry’s ethics committee, reported that it issued a negative verdict on a combined study of the vaccines.

"The conclusion by the Ethics Council published earlier was prepared because the application to conduct clinical trials lacked a number of documents and data, necessary to evaluate the ethical and clinical aspects of the study as well as to characterize the efficacy and safety of the pharmaceuticals being studied. The decision on the possibility of conducting the aforementioned clinical study will be made by the Russian Healthcare Ministry based on the conclusions of the expert organization and the Ethics Council in accordance with the established procedure after the applicant submits the documents requested earlier," the statement said.