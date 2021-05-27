About 11% of documented COVID-19 cases are children - expert

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. About 11% of all registered COVID-19 patients are children, Deputy Director of Russia’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Alexander Gorelov said on Channel One on Wednesday.

"11% of all registered cases are children," he said.

Andrei Osipov, chief physician at Domodedovo hospital, told the channel that there are cases of the Indian coronavirus strain among children in Domodedovo, a district in the Moscow Region. "There are two children [infected]. One is three years old and the other one is five," he said.

Osipov pointed out that COVID-19 symptoms among children are becoming more severe. "Last year, we treated 15 children, the youngest was a day old, the oldest was 15. Neither of them had pneumonia. <…> Now, three children in two months, aged one, three and five, have had double pneumonia," he said.

Since the start of the pandemic, about 167.9 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, over 3.4 mln have died. Russia has documented 5,026,168 cases of COVID-19, 4,642,090 patients recovered and 119,600 have died.