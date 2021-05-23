Russia reports over 60,000 COVID-19 weekly cases

MOSCOW, May 23. / TASS /. Russia’s COVID-19 weekly cases surpassed 60,000 again, while during the previous two weeks, the incidence was below this benchmark, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

From May 17 to 23, Russia registered some 61,260 new coronavirus cases versus 59,983 a week earlier (a 2.1% increase). Meanwhile, as many as 61,689 people recovered this week, 3% more than the seven days earlier.

Furthermore, Moscow’s COVID-19 incidence has slightly decreased. This week, the Russian capital confirmed 19,942 coronavirus cases, 3.8% fewer than last week. However, the weekly number of recoveries was fewer - 16,994, compared to 17,118 the previous seven days.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll slightly surged, reaching 2,611 this week (versus 2,545 in the previous similar period). The mortality rate rose from 2.35% to 2.37% over the week, according to TASS estimates. The number of so-called active COVID-19 cases (patients who are receiving treatment at the moment) dropped by 3,040 to 265,261 this week. This is a record low since October 11, 2020.