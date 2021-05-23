Russia and Moscow’s COVID-19 spread rates hit record high this week

MOSCOW, May 23. / TASS /. Russia’s COVID-19 spread rate climbed by 0.05 on Sunday to 1.05, a record high since May 17, while Moscow’s figure surged by 0.16 to 1.09, reaching a new high since Monday, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

The COVID-19 spread rate surpassed 1 in seven out of ten Russian regions with the highest caseload. In the Moscow Region as well as in the capital, the figure rose to 1.09 for the first time since late March. In St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, it stood at 1.06, in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, it slightly decreased to 1.05. In the Voronezh Region, the COVID-19 spread rate hit 1.04, while the Sverdlovsk Region - 1.03, in the Samara Region - 1.01.

In the Krasnoyarsk Region, the spread rate stood at 0.99 for two days, whereas in the Irkutsk and Rostov Regions - at 0.98.

The coronavirus spread rate indicates the average number of people that one person can infect before isolation. Along with other criteria, this figure is used to determine, whether the regions are ready to lift the restrictive measures introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Currently, the spread rate is applied in terms of the decisions on the resumption of regular international passenger traffic. According to Russia’s sanitary watchdog’s recommendations, the country can open the borders for a particular state if the COVID-19 spread rate there does not exceed 1 within a week.