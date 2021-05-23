Russia carries out over 130 mln COVID-19 tests

MOSCOW, May 23. / TASS /. Russian doctors have conducted more than 135.7 mln coronavirus tests, according to the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s data.

"To date, over 135.7 mln laboratory COVID-19 tests have been carried out," the sanitary watchdog stated on its Telegram channel. Over the past day, some 360,000 tests were conducted.

According to the sanitary watchdog, about 516,500 people remain under medical supervision due to suspected COVID-19.