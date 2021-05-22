Putin sends greetings to Knew Knowledge online marathon

MOSCOW, May 22./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday sent a video address to the participants in the Knew Knowledge marathon, emphasizing the role of knowledge, one of the most important values in the society.

"Knowledge should once again become one of the most important values in society, should be attractive and accessible," the president said in the video address, the text of which was uploaded to the Kremlin website.

This is the key goal of the reestablished Znanie (Knowledge) Society, he stressed. Its activity is targeting all aged and various interests, Putin noted. Its aim is "to promote up-to-date information in all spheres of life in the country and around the world, to showcase success stories of doctors and military members, teachers and business leaders, civil servants and athletes, scientists and cultural figures," Putin stressed.

He reminded the audience of the activity of Znanie Society, established shortly after the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, in 1947. "The country was then returning to normal life, rebuilding its destroyed economy, which needed young, purposeful and educated people in every sector," he stressed.

"Its widely available public lecture programs enabled people in the most remote corners of the Soviet Union to learn about the history, recent achievements and prospects of domestic and international science, culture, politics and industry," the president went on to say.

Znanie Society undertook a challenging educational mission. "It provided guidance to young people and adolescents in choosing their path in life, and made knowledge and the pursuit of knowledge a recognized value in society. It actually educated thousands of brilliant scientists, researchers, engineers and workers, who ensured Russia’s technological and scientific leadership, including in such areas as the peaceful atom and space," the Russian president stressed.

Today, Russia is facing "tasks on a comparable scale, due to the new technological order and the digital revolution, the emergence of online reality and artificial intelligence, and also due to rapid changes in the world around us, which force us to study and learn faster because it is crucial for being successful and competitive, individually and as a nation," the president emphasized.