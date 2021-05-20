Coronavirus situation remains stable in Russia, says watchdog

MOSCOW, May 20./TASS/. The coronavirus situation across Russia is stable, prolonged holidays in May made it possible to avoid a growth in the incidence rate, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor, Anna Popova, said on Thursday.

"The situation with the novel coronavirus infection remains stable now. The decision to have holidays without a break for four workdays enabled us to prevent any growth, to maintain this stability of the situation," Popova said in an interview with Nailya Asker-zade for Vesti program on Rossiya-1 television.