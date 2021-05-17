Russia plans to send observers to Armenian parliamentary elections - senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia plans to send observers to monitor early parliamentary elections in Armenia on June 20, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said on Monday.

"We plan to send observers [to Armenia’s early parliamentary elections] within our quota but the ODIHR (the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights - TASS) has not yet decided on the exact number of observers," he said.

"There are certain timeframes when they will give us the exact number. And we will send our observers within this general number," he added.

Amid a political crisis that broke out in Armenia in November 2020, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and leaders of the parliamentary parties agreed to hold extraordinary elections. On May 10, the parliament observed all necessary formalities to make the parliament dissolution legally possible. Following that, President Armen Sarkissian set the date for extraordinary elections on June 20. Pashinyan will continue as acting prime minister, as will his government. The leader of the My Step ruling bloc, Lilit Makunts, said that Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party would take part in the elections independently and would not join any blocs.