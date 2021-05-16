Health minister urges Russians to get COVID-19 jab, not to wait for the third wave

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has called on Russians to get vaccinated rather than to wait for the third wave to begin in the country.

"We are often asked about the risk of the third wave. It seems to me that this question is absurd, one should not wait, it needs to be prevented, and counting on a miracle won’t work in this situation. Here one needs just to come, get a jab and not ask such naive and inappropriate questions," Murashko told Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.

Earlier, Head Doctor of the Leader of Medicine medical center, pediatrician and specialist in infectious diseases Yevgeny Timakov told TASS that the third wave had already begun in Russia, linking the growth in the incidence rate seen over the past days in some regions.

To date, as many as 4,940,245 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Russia, 4,556,073 people have recovered and 115,871 have died. The country’s government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.