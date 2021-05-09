Russia reports 8,419 new coronavirus cases in past day

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. New confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 8,419 in the past twenty-four hours to 4,880,262, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday. The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.17%, the latest data show.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 7,517 in the past twenty-four hours to 4,496,132. The share of recoveries remained unchanged at 92.1% of all infections, the latest figures show.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 334 in the past twenty-four hours compared to 370 a day before to 113,326. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 2.32%, the latest figures show.

Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,828 in the past twenty-four hours to 1,116,388. The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.25%. A day before, Moscow registered 2,765 new coronavirus cases.

Fifty-eight coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past twenty-four hours, bringing fatalities to 18,837 in the Russian capital, the crisis center reported.