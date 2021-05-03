Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate drops to 1.04

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The coronavirus reproduction rate in Russia has dropped from 1.07 to 1.04, according to a TASS tally based on data from the national anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The number still exceeds 1 in four out of ten regions with the highest infection numbers. The rate is 1.01 in St. Petersburg, 1.06 in the Moscow and Sverdlovsk Regions and dropped from 1.29 to 1.14 in Moscow.

The coronavirus reproduction rate indicates the average number of people one sick person can infect. It is one of the criteria to be considered when it comes to removing restrictions introduced in the spring to prevent the infection from spreading. The country’s authorities particularly take the coronavirus reproduction rate into account when making decisions on resuming international flights. According to the Russian sanitary watchdog, it is possible to reopen the country’s border to foreign nationals in case their countries’ coronavirus reproduction rates remain at or below 1 for a week.