Interior Ministry starts finding serial crimes using special program - press center

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Specialists of the Russian Ministry of Interior have started detecting serial fraud committed remotely using the ‘Remote Fraud’ program. Over 324,000 essential elements of such crimes were managed to be found during the year of its use, the Ministry’s press center told TASS.

"Owing to efficiency of using the ‘Remote Fraud’ subsystem, more than 324,000 constituent elements of serial crimes were detected," a spokesperson said.

The program provides an opportunity for gathering, making systemic, processing and analyzing data collected within the framework of investigating criminal cases of crimes committed remotely using information and communication technologies. The program enables recording required data from the time of registering communication about such crimes.