UAE softens rules of stay in Abu Dhabi for Russians - government’s press service

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates will ease the rules of stay in Abu Dhabi for Russians and travelers from certain other countries, press service of the Abu Dhabi government tweeted on Sunday.

Russian tourists vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to undergo the repeated PCR test on the sixth day of stay in Abu Dhabi only. Those not vaccinated will have to pass PCR tests on the sixth and the twelfth days of their travel. Earlier, all Russians had to pass the PCR test on the fourth and the eighth day of their trip.

At the same time, to depart to Abu Dhabi, Russian travelers will still need a certificate of the negative PCR test for coronavirus with the effective term not above 96 hours and a compulsory test upon arrival.

The UAE canceled the compulsory ten-day quarantine for Russians from arrival at Abu Dhabi since April 25. The air service between the two countries was resumed in September 2020.