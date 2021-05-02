Russia’s coronavirus spread rate rises to new high since mid-April

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus spread rate rose to 1.07, a new high since April 18, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

The figure exceeds 1 in four out of ten Russian regions with the highest caseload. In St. Petersburg and in the Sverdlovsk Region it reached 1.02, in the Moscow Region 1.07, and in Moscow 1.29 (the highest figure since April 18).

In the Krasnoyarsk Region the spread rate dropped to 0.99, in the Irkutsk and Rostov Regions it hit 0.98, in the Arkhangelsk and Voronezh Regions - 0.93, and in the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 0.92.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the epidemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.