Russia to promote mechanism on preventing information threats

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia will promote the creation of an effective international mechanism of control over information and communication technologies in order to prevent their use for extremist goals as well as interference in sovereign states’ domestic affairs, according to the foundations of the state policy in the sphere of international information security approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The document says among the priorities of Russia’s state policy in this filed will be "promoting the development and implementation at global, regional, multilateral and bilateral levels of the package of measures" aimed at countering such threats. It also emphasizes the importance of cultivating cooperation with foreign states, their law enforcement agencies and special services and international organizations on this issue.

Another area mentioned in the document is "contributing to developing the framework of inter-state exchange of information on disseminating files of banned extremist organizations" as well as other information products containing the files of these organizations.

In order to prevent the use of these technologies for terrorism goals, Moscow plans to develop cooperation with other countries and contribute to "drawing up at an inter-state level the package of measures aimed at countering the threat of using information and communication technologies for terrorism purposes." Russia also seeks to improve at a global, regional, multilateral and bilateral levels the mechanism of exchanging information on the facts of using information and communication technologies for terrorism goals and increase efficiency of cooperation between respective state bodies.