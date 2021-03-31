Navalny receives reprimands in penal colony for violations, agency says

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. The Vladimir Regional Federal Penitentiary Service Directorate has explained why Alexey Navalny who is serving his sentence in Penal Colony No. 2 in Pokrov had been reprimanded.

"For repeated violations related to the inmate’s refusal to fulfill responsibilities of an inmate on duty, for violating an established dress code, non-compliance with the daily regimen, the institution’s commission issued reprimands to A. Navalny," the agency’s statement said.

"In case of each reprimand, explanatory conversations with A. Navalny were held," the agency noted. It emphasized that disciplinary measures and their usage are determined by the current legislation and "are used with all inmates without exception."

On March 25, Navalny’s lawyer Olga Mikhaylova reported that he received his first reprimand at the penal colony for violating the daily regimen. According to her, certain sanctions may be applied to him and he won’t be able to qualify for parole, a number of restrictions may be used against him as well, including disciplinary confinement.