Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rises by 8,885 over day

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 8,885 per day to 4,510,744, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against the new infection told reporters on Saturday.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.2%.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 387 over the past day against 405 the day before and amounted to 97,404. The conditional mortality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) remained at the level of 2.16%, the headquarters said.

The number of people in Russia who recovered from coronavirus increased by 10,337 per day to 4,130,498. The share of those who recovered, according to the headquarters, increased to 91.6% of the total number of infected.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow has increased by 1,551 per day. In total, 1,020,673 cases have been detected in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic. The increase in new cases, according to the headquarters, was 0.15%. A day earlier, 1,813 cases were identified.

During the day, 54 patients died due to coronavirus, in total, 16,446 deaths were registered in the capital.