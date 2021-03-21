Russia’s COVID-19 spread rate surpasses 1

MOSCOW, March 21. / TASS /. Russia’s coronavirus spread rate rose to 1.01 on Sunday, while in Moscow the figure surged to 1.17, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

Apart from Moscow, one of the ten country’s regions with the largest COVID-19 caseload reported that the spread rate had exceeded 1. Meanwhile, in the Moscow Region, the figure reached 1.09.

In other regions, the incidence rate stood at below 1. Thus, in the Rostov Region it hit 0.99, in the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 0.98, in Russia’s second largest city St. Petersburg and the Krasnoyarsk Region - 0.97, while in the Irkutsk and Sverdlovsk Regions, the figure reached 0.96, in the Arkhangelsk Region - 0.95, in the Voronezh Region - 0.93.

The coronavirus spread rate indicates the average number of people that one person can infect before isolation. Along with other criteria, this figure is used to determine, whether the regions are ready to lift the restrictive measures introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Currently, the spread rate is applied in terms of the decisions on the resumption of regular international passenger traffic. According to Russia’s sanitary watchdog’s recommendations, the country can open the borders for a particular state if the COVID-19 spread rate there does not exceed 1 within a week.