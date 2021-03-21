Russia’s number of terrorist crimes surges by almost 14% in 2021

MOSCOW, March 21. / TASS /. Russia registered the rise in the number of terrorist crimes by about 14% in the first two months of 2021 compared to the same period last year, while the number of extremist crimes climbed by almost 13%, according to the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs’ crime statistics for January-February this year.

"In January-February 2021, some 362 terrorist crimes were registered, 13.8% more than the same period last year, as well as 149 extremist crimes - 12.9% more than the previous year," the statistics showed.

Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs reported some 33 terrorist crimes out of the total number of registered ones in 2021, which is 13.2% fewer than the same period last year. Furthermore, as many as four of them were thwarted at the stage of a plot. A total of 13 terrorist crimes were committed against citizens or Russia's interests abroad.