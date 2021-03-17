Family transmission of COVID-19 most common in Russia - sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Family transmission of the novel coronavirus infection occurs most often in Russia, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Wednesday.

"Today, the coronavirus is most often transmitted inside the family. Regrettably, we are not in the habit of observing sanitary rules at home when any of the family members is sick," she said in an interview with the Vesti evening news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

She stressed that in case a family member feels sick, he or she must be isolated.

"As a rule, we see a surge in seasonal viral diseases in March and April. Viruses are back after the winter for a short time, and we have such period every spring. Today, we observe a certain growth in B flu cases," she added.