Almost 70 journalists detained during unsanctioned rallies in Moscow — lawmaker

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Almost 70 journalists were detained during unsanctioned rallies in Moscow on January 23 and 31, and on February 2, but the majority of them were not performing their professional duties at the time of the detention, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

The head of the State Duma Committee on informational policy, information technologies and telecommunications, Alexander Khinshtein, said during a broadcast via the Clubhouse social network on Tuesday evening that a report compiled by the Russian Union of Journalists "indicates that 69 journalists were detained in total."

"Notably, the vast majority of the 69 journalists were not performing journalistic duties," he said.

Unsanctioned rallies in support of Alexey Navalny were held in Moscow and other major cities on January 23 and 31. On February 2, people took to the streets in Moscow after Navalny’s suspended sentence was replaced with a real one. Law enforcement bodies repeatedly warned their participants of liability for taking part in an unsanctioned event. On January 23 alone, nearly 2,000 people were detained in Moscow.