Russia allocates 80 bln rubles for development of Crimea and Sevastopol in 2021 — minister

SIMFEROPOL, March 14. /TASS/. A total of 80 billion rubles (about $1.1 billion at the current exchange rate) have been allocated for the federal target program for social and economic development of Crimea and Sevastopol this year, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Saturday.

"Overall, 87 billion rubles have been spent under the program, and this is an unprecedented percentage," Reshetnikov said. "This year’s plan is [to disburse] more than 80 billion in all directions. We see that all works have started, all works are under way. A special emphasis will be placed on water supply."

According to the minister, a total of 67 facilities were put into operation as part of the program in 2020.

The federal target program for social and economic development of Crimea and Sevastopol was adopted in 2014. In February 2021, it was extended until 2025, with the overall budget increased to 1.37 trillion rubles ($18.67 billion). More than 200 facilities and objects of infrastructure have already been built as part of the program, including the Crimean Bridge, the new Simferopol Airport, two thermal power stations and the Tavrida Highway.