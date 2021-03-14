Pandemic shows that every state needs plan of response to cataclysms — scientist

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The current novel coronavirus pandemic should become a lesson for everyone, demonstrating that every country should have a contingency plan for different types of cataclysms and have technologies for creating and producing various medicines, a Russian scientist said on Saturday.

"The current pandemic, which has continued for more than a year, allowed us to draw first conclusions," said Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology that developed the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine.

"The main conclusion is that every country, that wants to learn from those events and safeguard itself from this type of cataclysms in the future, needs to develop and always keep close at hand universal technologies that would allow creating a wide range of vaccines, and also technologies for producing a broad range of diagnostical, therapeutical and prophylactic medicines," he said in an interview on the Solovyev Live YouTube channel on Saturday.

According to Gintsburg, a state should also have "a certain action plan in case of an emergency," a clear understanding of how to quickly launch the development of a required medicine and to promptly scale up its production. It should also understand where to take resources needed for a prompt launch of this type of effort.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

More than 119.1 million people have contracted the infection worldwide since the start of the pandemic, over 2.6 million of them died. According to the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center, 4,380,525 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country, with 3,985,897 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia's latest data indicates 90,695 fatalities nationwide.