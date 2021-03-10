Russian watchdog compiles three protocols on administrative offense against Twitter

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) has compiled three administrative offense protocols over Twitter’s reluctance to delete information that violates the Russian law, the watchdog’s deputy head Vadim Subbotin told TASS.

"Regarding Twitter, we have sent three protocols on administrative offense to the magistrates’ court. Each protocol was compiled in connection with a particular administrative offense - not deleting prohibited information," he said, adding that those offenses were committed in 2021.

Earlier, Subbotin said the Russian media and telecommunications watchdog had registered more than 3,000 pieces of content with prohibited information released via Twitter.

"As far as this information is concerned, we will also consider compiling protocols on administrative offense," he said.

Roskomnadzor’s press service said that if an internet platform refuses to limit access to prohibited information after being notified about it by the media watchdog, it faces a fine of 800,000-4,000,000 rubles ($11,000-$54,000 at the current exchange rate). In case of a repeated offense, a company faces a fine of up to one tenth of its aggregate annual revenue. The exact sum of a fine is determined by the court.