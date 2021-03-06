WHO official urged Russians to take precautions after restrictions are lifted

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) advises Russians to take preventive measures even after coronavirus-related restrictions are eased, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic has told TASS.

"The pandemic is driven by ‘behavior’ and ‘transmissibility’ of the virus, so it is essential to ensure that the whole of society is part of that effort. It is within the power of every person to continue to wash his hands, observe cough etiquette, keep a safe distance from others and, where this is impossible, wear a face mask," she said responding to a question about the gradual lifting of the anti-epidemic restrictions in Moscow.

If the virus circulates in any area where people are in close contact, it can continue to spread, Vujnovic noted. "If we want to prevent new cases, we must take all measures to minimize that risk and minimize the possibility of the spread of the virus," she said.

"The World Health Organization regularly updates its general recommendations, but in reality only local political, medical and epidemiological authorities can take into account all local factors and make decisions, as well as monitor the situation and adapt measures if required," she added.