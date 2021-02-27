Rally in memory of killed opposition politician Boris Nemtsov held in Moscow

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. A rally honoring Boris Nemtsov, a co-chair of the opposition Parnas party and Russia’s former deputy prime minister who was gunned down in February 2015, was held on Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge in downtown Moscow on Saturday, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Flowers have been laid at the site of his death, as several thousands of people came to honor his memory. Police were nether barring people from coming nor were detaining anyone, although security measures were tightened around the bridge.

Among the participants were seen Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of blogger Alexey Navalny; Nikolai Svanidze, a member of the Russian Human Rights Council; opposition politician Ilya Yashin; Nikolai Rybakov, a leader of the Yabloko party. Eyewitnesses said that US, UK and Lithuanian diplomats had laid flowers to the site of Nemtsov’s murder before the rally started.

Boris Nemtsov, Russia’s former deputy prime minister and co-chairman of the Parnas political party, was gunned down in downtown Moscow on February 27, 2015. In July 2017, the Moscow District Military Court handed down to five perpetrators the prison sentences ranging from 11 to 20 years in a maximum-security penal colony.