CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Coronavirus situation in Russia not yet stabilized, sanitary watchdog said

According to Anna Popova, COVID-19 morbidity has gone down by 12% in the first ten days of 2021

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia has not yet stabilized, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Sunday.

"Of course, it is too early to speak about any stabilization," she said in an interview with the Vesti news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Popova, COVID-19 morbidity has gone down by 12% in the first ten days of 2021. "If we compare the first decade of 2021 and the last decade of 2020, the daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases is down by nearly 12%," she said.

However, in her words, incidence rates are still high among transport and trading sector employees. Children are less vulnerable to the infection.

To date, 3,401,954 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,778,889 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 61,837 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

Over 1.5 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 with Russia’s Sputnik V
A vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection was launched in all Russian regions in mid-December
Press review: Nagorno-Karabakh map redrawn and Russian-US ties unlikely to improve in 2021
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 30
Trump's impeachment would only serve to further divide US nation - White House
On January 6, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the last November 3 presidential elections in the country, which was won by the Democratic candidate Joe Biden
Sriwijaya Air plane crashes into Java Sea near Jakarta
At least 65 individuals - 53 passengers, including 10 children, and 12 crewmembers were on board
US Capitol Police officer dies from injuries suffered during riots
The death of Officer Brian D. Sicknick will be investigated, the police department said
Sputnik V production in EU could only be possible with EMA certification
The effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine was 91.4% according to the analysis of data from the third final checkpoint in the third phase of clinical trials in Russia
WHO expects complete data about Russian coronavirus vaccine before end of January
WHO has received 13 valid proposals since October
Four people died during violent protests in Washington DC
At least 14 law enforcers sustained injuries during the protests and two of them were hospitalized
Russian government provided $8.12 mln of support to SMEs - PM
"In total, there were more than 4.5 mln instances of state support for the two years worth about 600 bln rubles," Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said
Trump banned from writing on Facebook and Instagram until end of his presidential term
The owner of both social networks Mark Zuckerberg believes that the "risks are too great" to allow Trump to use these services
Over 10,000 foreigners sent out of Russia in Jan-Nov 2020
Among those expelled are 40 minors
Four people found alive after avalanche collapse in Norilsk, says source
Another two people got out of snow after an avalanche collapse in the area of Gora Otdelnaya ski resort in Norilsk, a source in emergency services said
Production of Sputnik V vaccine in Brazil to begin soon, RDIF partner says
On Wednesday, the Uniao Quimica pharmaceutical company reported that cell material for the vaccine production arrived in Brasil’s capital
Belarus' Lukashenko says only election can decide the future of his presidency
Belarusian President also explained his decision to declare 2021 as Popular Unity Year
Sputnik V research team responds to criticism in The Lancet
Their letter, sent to the magazine’s editorial board, was published on The Lancet’s website on Friday evening
Child's body found at site of avalanche at a ski base in Norilsk - volunteer
Earlier, rescuers found the body of the child's mother
Russian Defense Ministry expects S-500 air defense system to enter service in 2021
Serial deliveries of S-500 are scheduled to begin in 2025
US breaks all rules in international politics - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that "experience shows that there are no such ‘red lines’ left at all"
Russian citizen Andrei Tyurin sentenced in US to 12 years in prison for cyber crime
After his release, he will be deported to Russia
Police officer who shot female protester at the US Congress - suspended
More than 50 US law enforcement officers were injured
Trump's account has been permanently suspended - Twitter administration
The administration of the social network has permanently suspended the account of the incumbent US President due to the risk of further incitement of violence
Avalanche collapses in Norilsk, five people feared under snow, including two kids
A representative of press service of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said that a snowdrift occurred in the area of the ski resort Gora Otdelnaya at 8:30 pm
First newly-built Tu-160M to make maiden flight in 4th quarter of 2021
The decision to resume the production of the upgraded version of the Tu-160, the Tu-160M, was made in 2015
Pentagon to ensure peaceful transfer of power to Biden on January 20
Christopher Miller also condemned the violence on Capital Hill on Wednesday
Kremlin: Putin will not ‘shoot himself in the foot’ to take revenge on Ukraine
Ukraine has crossed the "the red line", Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
US authorities file charges against 55 individuals after DC protests, prosecutor says
The prosecutor stressed that other charges should be expected in the future
Authorities initiate criminal case on avalanche incident in Norilsk
During search activities, rescuers recovered the body of a 38-year-old woman and a 14-year-old teenager, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries. They continue the search for a one-year-old child and a 45-year-old man
Flawed exceptionalism: Lavrov slams West’s contempt for other nations’ bona fide interests
The top diplomat railed against the unwillingness of Western countries to ditch their confrontational stances
NBC: US Vice President Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration
Earlier, Politico reported citing three different sources, that the Vice President might attend the inauguration ceremony in a bit to display his adherence to the peaceful transfer of power
Russia wishes the US to live through dramatic historic period with dignity, Zakharova said
Moscow regards the events in Washington DC on January 6 as a domestic affair of the United States
Brazilian watchdog reports serious "side incident" during Janssen-Cilag vaccine trials
According to the agency, the incident took place on January 2, but its details were not disclosed
Russia’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 23,309 over day
Number of deaths due to coronavirus rises by 470
Mexico expects Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine soon, says president
Similarly, Mexico expects vaccines made by Chinese producers
No Russians among detained for storming US Capitol - Russian embassy in US
Earlier, the Washington Post reported that one of those detained in a court in Washington D.C. asked for a translator from Russian
Number of coronavirus cases in Russia rises by 23,652
Moscow reports 5,027 coronavirus cases over the day
Trump resumes posting on Twitter after his account was unblocked
The US leader posted a video address condemning the DC riots as well as stating that he will focus on the power transition to Joseph Biden in the near future
Russian naval detachment calls at Syria’s Tartus - press service
Crews of the Baltic Fleet detachment will conduct scheduled inspections of ships and vessels and replenish fuel, water and food stocks during the business call at Tartus
SNB Russia's Director Tully resigns amidst protests - Reuters
According to the source, a number of other SNB officials are expected to announce their resignation soon
Sputnik V vaccine components arrived in Brazil - RDIF partner
Pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica received these components as part of the implementation of the technology transfer agreement and localization of Sputnik V vaccine production in Brazil
Russian government sets subsistence level at $157.57 for 2021
In addition, the subsistence level in 2021 is set for a year, not a quarter
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction to resume in Danish waters January 15
The Danish Energy Agency has received a new schedule from Nord Stream 2 AG for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the kingdom's exclusive economic zone, which is a condition for the continuation of the project
Roscosmos sues its subsidiary over satellite that stopped working in orbit
Under the law, Roscosmos is obliged to seek compensation for the faulty satellite and the launch services
Deeper pockets: Global billionaires got $1.9 trillion richer in 2020, Forbes reports
Chinese billionaires top the list, their total fortune increased by $50 billion and reached $2 trillion
Trump focuses on ensuring smooth, orderly transition of power
Incumbent US President also condemned the riots in Washington, DC
Reuters: US Capitol police refute reports of death of police officer after DC riots
The CNN TV channel reported of a death of a US Capitol police officer on Thursday
Brazilian regulator requests additional information on Sputnik V vaccine
Earlier, the Uniao Quimica pharmaceutical company, which is a partner of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, applied for permission to conduct the third phase of clinical trials of the vaccine in the country
Utilization of TurkStream up 2.2-fold in one year, 2.5-fold for Europe, says Gazprom CEO
In 2020, Turkey, Greece and North Macedonia increased gas purchases from Gazprom, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian gas producer Aleksei Miller added
Nord Stream 2 will be completed thanks to EU support, Novak says
US sanctions against this project are blatant protectionism aimed at advancing its liquefied natural gas on the European market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister said
Putin offers condolences to Indonesian President following jet crash - Kremlin
At least 65 individuals - 53 passengers, including 10 children, and 12 crewmembers were on board
Kim Jong-un says North Korea plans to develop ties with Russia, China
North Korean leader called United States North Korea’s main enemy and stressed that Pyongyang should continue to develop its nuclear arsenal
Light aircraft falls on take-off in Russia’s Leningrad Region
Piper aircraft was private, a source in emergency services told TASS
