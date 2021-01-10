Coronavirus situation in Russia not yet stabilized, sanitary watchdog said

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia has not yet stabilized, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Sunday.

"Of course, it is too early to speak about any stabilization," she said in an interview with the Vesti news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Popova, COVID-19 morbidity has gone down by 12% in the first ten days of 2021. "If we compare the first decade of 2021 and the last decade of 2020, the daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases is down by nearly 12%," she said.

However, in her words, incidence rates are still high among transport and trading sector employees. Children are less vulnerable to the infection.

To date, 3,401,954 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,778,889 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 61,837 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.