Consultations with WHO on use of Sputnik V in emergencies to be held in late January

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. First consultations with the World Health Organization (WHO) on the use of the Russian Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine in emergency situations will be held in late January, Sergei Glagolev, an adviser to the Russian health minister, said on Sunday.

"First expert consultations with the World Health Organization on the request for the permit for use of the Sputnik V vaccine in emergency situations will be held in the online format after January 20," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.