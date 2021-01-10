Russia sees lowest number of weekly coronavirus infections since mid-November

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Russia over the past seven days has increased by 165,167, the lowest since the middle of November, according to TASS’ calculations based on the data of the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The number of detected cases was 11.5% less than last week when 186,539 infections were detected.

Lower numbers of weekly infections were detected in November: from November 16 through 22 the crisis center reported 163,504 new cases.

The number of fatalities due to the coronavirus over the past seven days has increased by 3,331 which is also the lowest since that week. However, the lethality indicator of the novel infection has grown from 1.81% to 1.82%.

Some 160,007 patients have recovered over the past week which is a little bit less than during the previous seven days when the crisis center reported 168,053 recovered coronavirus patients in Russia. However, the share of discharged patients continues to grow: if last Sunday it made up 80.9%, this Sunday it is at 81.7%, the highest since late September.

The number of the so-called active cases, that is, the patients who continue treatment at the moment, almost has not changed - it has increased by 0.3%, bringing the total to 561,228, according to the crisis center. At the same time, one should keep in mind that the crisis center data may be incomplete.