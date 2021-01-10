Coronavirus spread coefficient in Russia remains below one for two straight weeks

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Coronavirus spread indicator in Russia on Sunday remained at the mark of 0.97. In Moscow this value decreased from 1.12 to 1.09, according to TASS’ calculations based on the data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Thus, nationwide the coefficient in general has been below one since December 28, for two straight weeks. This may indicate the stabilization of the epidemic situation.

In addition to Moscow, only in one out of ten regions with the highest number of infections the coefficient surpassed one, in the Rostov Region where it equals 1.01. In the Voronezh Region the coefficient has decreased and now equals one.

In other regions this indicator is lower. In the Krasnoyarsk Region it has remained at 0.99 for over a week, in the Moscow Region it equals one, and in the Arkhangelsk, Nizhny Novgorod and Sverdlovsk Regions it is at 0.97.

In St. Petersburg this indicator remains at 0.84, the lowest since the end of July, in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area it has decreased to 0.79.

The coronavirus spread coefficient shows how many people on average are infected from one person before isolation. Along with other criteria, it was used to determine whether the regions were ready to gradually lift the restrictive measures introduced in the spring to fight the pandemic. Currently, the indicator is used, for instance, to make decisions on restoring regular passenger service with foreign countries. According to the sanitary watchdog’s recommendations, a border with a particular country may be opened if the coefficient there has not surpassed one for one week.