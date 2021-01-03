Number of coronavirus cases in Russia in the past week goes down to end of November levels

MOSCOW, January 3./TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Russia made up 186,539 in the past week, the lowest figure since the end of November, TASS reports based on data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

From November 23 to November 29, the crisis center reported 179,987 new COVID-19 cases.

As many as 3,728 coronavirus patients died in Russia in the past seven days, which is the lowest figure since the start of December.

From November 30 to December 6, the crisis center confirmed 3,614 coronavirus fatalities.