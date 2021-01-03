Russian sailors spend 10 days in captivity before release in Libya

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian citizen Viktor Bodryaga, who was released in Libya, said a private yacht carrying Russian sailors was seized off Libya’s coast and they spent ten days in captivity and were interrogated.

"We spent ten days in captivity," Bodryaga told reporters on Sunday.

Another member of the group, Dimitry Dimitriadi, said the sailors were traveling by a private yacht and "were just passing by" Libya when they were captured without any explanations.

According to Bodryaga, the group’s members were interrogated and were blindfolded. However, after some demands, which were translated by an interpreter, their conditions were eased. "This was not a prison, this was a military base. We were sleeping on the floor," he said.

The sailors expressed gratitude to the Russian authorities for releasing them from captivity. "We are very thankful for being released. Thanks a lot…Until the very last moment when we were traveling across the desert, we did not know where we were going, and we thought our destination was a prison until we saw a plane," Bodryaga said.

Earlier, a member of Russia’s Civic Chamber Alexander Malkevich said that a group of Russians and one Ukrainian citizen, who had been kidnapped in Libya several weeks ago, were released. On Sunday, three Russians and one Ukrainian arrived in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.