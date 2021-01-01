Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 0.95 - TASS analysis

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. The coronavirus reproduction rate in Russia has risen from 0.94 to 0.95, according to a TASS analysis based on data from the national anti-coronavirus crisis center. Moscow’s rate has risen from 0.8 to 0.84.

The coronavirus reproduction rate stands at or below 1 in all of Russia’s top ten regions with the highest number of coronavirus cases. The rate is 1 in St. Petersburg and the Nizhny Novgorod and Rostov regions, 0.97 in the Moscow and Arkhangelsk regions, 0.98 in the Voronezh and Krasnoyarsk regions and the Khanty-Mansiysk autonomous regions and 0.99 in the Sverdlovsk region.

The coronavirus reproduction rate indicates the average number of people one sick person can infect. It is one of the criteria to be considered when it comes to removing restrictions introduced in the spring to prevent the infection from spreading. The country’s authorities particularly take the coronavirus reproduction rate into account when making decisions on resuming international flights. According to the Russian sanitary watchdog, it is possible to reopen the country’s border to foreign nationals in case their countries’ coronavirus reproduction rates remain at or below 1 for a week.