Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries rise by 6,334

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. As many as 6,334 coronavirus recoveries were recorded in Moscow in the past day, the city’s coronavirus monitoring center said in a statement on Friday.

"As many as 6,334 coronavirus patients recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has reached to 633,702," the statement reads.

According to the center, additional tests are conducted to confirm recoveries. Patients who need to remain under medical observation receive the necessary recommendations.

Recovered coronavirus patients aged between 18 and 55 are invited to donate blood plasma, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C. The city’s residents who have recovered from the coronavirus can also become social volunteers to help those who are being treated at home.