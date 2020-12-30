Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 73

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 73 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

"Seventy-three patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for coronavirus," the center informed.

The death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 11,209 in Moscow.

The Russian capital accounts for most cases of COVID-19 in Russia. To date, 803,203 cases were confirmed in the city. Of those, 5,105 were recorded in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 621,292 patients recovered from the disease.