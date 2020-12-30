COVID-19 vaccine to become accessible to all Moscow residents when ample supplies amassed

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Registration for inoculation against the coronavirus may become accessible to all Moscow residents when the city amasses enough reserves of a vaccine, the Moscow Mayor’s official website reported on Wednesday.

"As new doses of vaccine arrive, the list of people eligible for inoculation immediately expands, the preference is given to those categories of residents who are the most susceptible to the risk of infection. As soon as the vaccine supplies are sufficient, the inoculation for all interested individuals will be launched in Moscow," the statement said.

It is noted that participants of studies of vaccines against the coronavirus infection, including those who received a placebo during clinical trials, cannot get inoculated within the framework of civilian circulation, each one of them is monitored individually. "The vaccination is not accessible even in case of administration of only one vaccine component within the framework of a study and a refusal of subsequent participation. This rule is conditioned by the fact that neither a volunteer himself, nor a healthcare worker knows what [the volunteer] received during the study - a placebo or a preparation. Without this understanding the administration of the actual vaccine may be unsafe," the statement specifies.

At the same time the vaccination against the coronavirus is open to Moscow residents who had any other infectious diseases. A Moscow resident can get inoculated provided he doesn’t have contraindications and more than two weeks elapsed since the infection. Also, the presence of antibodies is not a contraindication to the vaccination.

The vaccination against the coronavirus in Moscow was launched on December 5. The electronic registration is accessible at the mos.ru portal two weeks in advance. The vaccination stations are open daily from 08:00 to 20:00. In all, 70 vaccination stations are open in the city.

The inoculation against the coronavirus is accessible to workers in the spheres of education, healthcare, culture, retail, state services, social services, transport, energy, industry, media, as well as to residents over 60 years of age. Starting on January 30, Moscow residents with chronic diseases, construction workers, and students over 18 may get inoculated.