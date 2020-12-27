Russia to be ready for any unfriendly manifestations by other countries, Peskov said

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Moscow will be prepared for any unfriendly actions by other countries, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, adding that such manifestations were likely to continue next year.

"Russia is an important member of the international community. Even despite the disagreements we may have (between Russia and other countries) we, of course, will keep in mind our own red lines. They will never disappear," Peskov said in an interview to the program Moscow. Kremlin. Putin on the federal television news channel Rossiya-1.

"Of course, Russia will be prepared for any unfriendly manifestations, which regrettably will not disappear next year," Peskov said.

As he shared his forecast for 2021, the Kremlin spokesman remarked that "when we wake up on January 1, after seeing in the New Year, the COVID-19 pandemic will be still there, and it is likewise obvious that on January 1 the world economy will not show a 5% growth.".